Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS MILC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 41,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59.
About Millennium Investment & Acquisition
