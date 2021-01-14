Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS MILC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 41,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

