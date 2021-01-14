Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $31.00. Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 142,007 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15. The company has a market capitalization of £18.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.47.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) Company Profile (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

