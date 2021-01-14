Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $710.50

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $710.50 and traded as high as $747.78. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) shares last traded at $740.00, with a volume of 117,280 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £374.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 710.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 668.58.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.