Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s 6th Largest Position

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.8% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,368,000 after acquiring an additional 674,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,968,000 after purchasing an additional 407,484 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,690 shares of company stock worth $9,237,406. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

