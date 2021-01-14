Michael Greenhalgh Sells 966 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $44,774.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,568 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $107,265.36.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.45. 446,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,859. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

