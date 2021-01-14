MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.18.

MGM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,785,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

