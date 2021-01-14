Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MTSAF opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. Metsä Board Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Metsä Board Oyj Company Profile

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj produces barrier boards, folding boxboard, food service boards, and white kraftliners worldwide. The company offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods packaging, retail-ready, and food service applications, as well as market pulp products. It serves brand converters, brand owners, retailers, and merchants.

