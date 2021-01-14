Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $203,108.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and $203,108.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.75 or 0.03088265 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,651,191 coins and its circulating supply is 79,651,086 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

