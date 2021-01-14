Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Up 5.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.12. 1,944,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,706,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Specifically, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,754 shares of company stock valued at $477,453. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.56.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,824,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 140.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 96,904 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

