Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $18.00. 834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Stan Diego Baja Taco Kitchen, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 12, 2019, it operated 333 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.