Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.44.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $56.40 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -106.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

