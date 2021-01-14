Mercury 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,443.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $491,873.35 and $2,443.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00108776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00236980 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,037.22 or 0.87315938 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

