Merculet (MVP) Price Up 32.9% Over Last 7 Days

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 72.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Merculet has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $304,464.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. One Merculet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00106483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00060349 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00239234 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,321.48 or 0.86261625 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,288,434,488 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

