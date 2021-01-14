MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $11.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,798.19. 504,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,424. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,845.25. The company has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,261.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,629.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,268.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.96) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,335.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.