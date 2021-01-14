Memex Inc. (OEE.V) (CVE:OEE) Stock Price Up 25%

Memex Inc. (OEE.V) (CVE:OEE)’s share price rose 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 3,861,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 731% from the average daily volume of 464,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$40,746.90 and a PE ratio of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About Memex Inc. (OEE.V) (CVE:OEE)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for its customers in the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors worldwide. The company primarily offers MERLIN, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing analytics in real time comprising overall equipment effectiveness.

