Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $10.90 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Meme has a total market cap of $10.90 million and $1.04 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can now be bought for about $389.38 or 0.01039975 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.84 or 0.00349453 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00028390 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 84.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002837 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

