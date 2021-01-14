Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
Shares of MRO stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 184.65 ($2.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,109,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,439,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.68. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 255.24 ($3.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.97 billion and a PE ratio of -19.46.
About Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L)
