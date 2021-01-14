Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of MRO stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 184.65 ($2.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,109,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,439,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.68. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 255.24 ($3.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.97 billion and a PE ratio of -19.46.

About Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

