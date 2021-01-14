MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.00

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 2976973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.58.

Get MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -4.22.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$508.17 million. Research analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) news, Director Derek Watson Evans acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.