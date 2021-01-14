MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) PT Set at C$5.50 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) received a C$5.50 price target from research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial cut MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.73.

TSE MEG traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,289. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$8.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$508.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) news, Director Derek Watson Evans bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

