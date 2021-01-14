MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 122,739 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after buying an additional 71,290 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $23.06 on Thursday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

