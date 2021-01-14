mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (TSE:MDF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.67

mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (TSE:MDF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.67 and traded as high as $13.99. mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 60,983 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$313.83 million and a P/E ratio of -21.10.

mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (TSE:MDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

