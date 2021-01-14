McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in McKesson by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.98. 13,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,943. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.46. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

