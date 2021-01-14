McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $251.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,257,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,971,148. The company has a market capitalization of $716.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.24.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.