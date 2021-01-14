McGuire Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

