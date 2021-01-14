McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 416228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$506.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.14.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.1394677 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

