McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.00

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Hits New 12-Month Low

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 416228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$506.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.14.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.1394677 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

