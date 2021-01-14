McEwen Mining Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,936 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the average daily volume of 1,942 call options.

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 8,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.93. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUX. ValuEngine downgraded McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.