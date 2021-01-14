McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.09. 1,994,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,884. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.88. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

