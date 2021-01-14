MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday.

MXL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 358,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $116,676.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,231.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,169 shares of company stock worth $2,549,357 over the last 90 days. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

