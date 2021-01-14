Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Maximus has increased its dividend payment by 522.2% over the last three years.
Shares of MMS opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
