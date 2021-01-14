Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Maximus has increased its dividend payment by 522.2% over the last three years.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of MMS opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.