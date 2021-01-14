Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) Trading 17.4% Higher

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR)’s share price traded up 17.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$58.25 and last traded at C$58.00. 147,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 139,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.65. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

