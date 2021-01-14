Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 74445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.65.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

