Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. Matson also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.74-1.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MATX. Stephens upgraded Matson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti increased their price objective on Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Matson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Matson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $64.77 on Thursday. Matson has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, SVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $308,911.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,215.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $1,557,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,791 shares of company stock worth $3,248,152 over the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

