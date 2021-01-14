Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $131.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Match Group’s dependence on Tinder to drive its top line is a major concern. Moreover, Tinder is labelled as a sexting/hook up app and could face hurdles, while trying to expand into other parts of the world. This may not bode well for the company’s top line. Further, a highly leveraged balance sheet and intensifying competition from other dating apps including the likes of Facebook Dating are persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, Match Group is well-poised to benefit from increasing activity and engagement seen across its other apps like Hinge, Meetic, Pairs and OkCupid since the COVID-19 outbreak, especially across western markets. The company is also seeing rebound in propensity to pay, driven by robust uptake of video-enabled services to boost engagement amid the COVID-19 crisis.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $5.52 on Wednesday, reaching $149.50. 75,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,476. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average is $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of -234.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,325 shares of company stock worth $6,134,446 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,399,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

