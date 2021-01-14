Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.33. 3,810,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,645. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,958 shares of company stock valued at $167,058,606 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

