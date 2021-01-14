Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.18.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $346.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.50. The firm has a market cap of $345.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,858 shares of company stock valued at $156,949,220. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

