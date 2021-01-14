Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.82. Masimo also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.43.

MASI stock traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $276.27. The company had a trading volume of 195,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,213. Masimo has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $11,899,328.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,749 shares in the company, valued at $51,784,422.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,781 shares of company stock worth $50,364,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

