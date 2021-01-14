Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.80-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.71.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,213. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.93. Masimo has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,781 shares of company stock worth $50,364,663. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.