Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 1,542 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,196,442.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $276.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

