Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

