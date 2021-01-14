Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAKSY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,194. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

