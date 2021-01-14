MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $578.00 to $576.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.73.

MarketAxess stock opened at $536.32 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 0.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in MarketAxess by 151.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MarketAxess by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,595,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

