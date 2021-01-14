MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb Sells 5,000 Shares

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00.

HZO opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $43.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MarineMax by 11,028.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 47,093 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

