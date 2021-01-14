MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb Sells 5,000 Shares

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00.
- On Monday, December 28th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00.
HZO opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $43.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MarineMax by 11,028.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 47,093 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.
Several analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
