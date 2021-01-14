Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 964,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 100,830 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

