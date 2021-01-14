Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 1205703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOZ shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$2.85 price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of C$678.61 million and a P/E ratio of -79.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 19.48 and a quick ratio of 19.36.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$101,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,012,490 shares in the company, valued at C$53,791,974.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $262,634.

About Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

