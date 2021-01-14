Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,100 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the December 15th total of 419,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLFNF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLFNF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $35.50 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

