Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 343.80 ($4.49), with a volume of 17157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.38).

Specifically, insider John Booth bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £244,000 ($318,787.56).

Get Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £50.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 304.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.