Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 343.80 ($4.49), with a volume of 17157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.38).

Specifically, insider John Booth bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £244,000 ($318,787.56).

The company has a market capitalization of £50.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 304.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

