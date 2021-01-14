Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital comprises 1.7% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 736.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $32.22. 466,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

