Magnolia Oil & Gas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,218 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,401% compared to the average volume of 481 call options.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. 2,696,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.