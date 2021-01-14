Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

MGTA opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.45. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $14.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.