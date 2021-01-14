Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $175.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

